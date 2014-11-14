Why More Women-Run Businesses Aren’t Making Millions

Much has been said about the gender wage gap, but when it comes to how much male- and female-run businesses make, there is an even bigger disparity.

Male-run businesses are 3.5 times more likely to surpass $1 million in sales than their female-run counterparts and only 2% of women-owned companies ever break the million-dollar mark, according to a 2014 report by Ernst & Young. “Women start businesses at nearly twice the rate of men, but far fewer of them actually scale,” says Kerrie MacPherson, a partner principal at Ernst & Young who oversees the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women Program, which selects and mentors 12 promising women business leader a year.

There are a number of reasons for this gender disparity. For one, women-owned businesses are typically smaller and concentrate in service industries that tend to make less in revenue. While 30% of privately owned companies are run by women, they only account for 11% of sales and 13% of employment in the privately owned space, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

But that same report indicates that women tend to start businesses with less money and are less likely than men to take on debt to grow their companies. “They are more likely than men to indicate that they do not need any financing to start their business,” according to the report. While many may not need the extra cash if they’re operating a low-cost small business, the fact that only 2.7% of venture capital-funded companies have a woman CEO, suggests there’s more at work here.

The Winning Women Program is trying to fight that disparity but helping fast-growing businesses address some of those key missing links in too many women-run companies.