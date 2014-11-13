Amazon To Open Office In Austin, Adding 250 Local Tech Jobs

According to a report in the Austin American-Statesman, Amazon is opening a new office in the Texas capital that will add up to 250 jobs to the local economy. The company is expected to sign a lease shortly on a 76,000-square-foot space and inhabit it by mid-2015. Over 20 Amazon jobs in the Austin area are now listed on the company’s site.
Amazon was courted aggressively by Austin real estate developers once word got out that they were looking at the area. Rhonda Toming, managing director of the Austin office of Fischer & Co., a national commercial real estate brokerage firm, told the Statesman that developers with new buildings “were all chasing [Amazon].” Sounds like another victory for the growing tech scene in Austin.
[h/t: Austin Business Journal]