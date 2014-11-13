How Big Is Philae’s Comet Compared To Major Cities?

Yesterday, humans landed a probe on a comet for the first time in history. The European Space Agency’s fantastic landing of the Rosetta spacecraft’s Philae probe got us wondering: how big is this comet, anyway? The New York Times‘ science desk tweeted an image of the comet superimposed over Manhattan, which gave us a bit of an idea of its size. Now, the ESA has released visuals of the comet’s shadow over major European cities like Paris, Rome, Madrid, and Amsterdam. The verdict: this is a big comet, but not quite as big as most of Europe’s cities. Check out all the images in the slide show above.