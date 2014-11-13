The iPhone Now Has T9 Predictive Texting

If you’re of a certain age–somewhere between 25 and 40–the thought of typing with T9 predictive text evokes a kind of physical nostalgia for the pre-4G days. But now, for a dollar, you can purchase a T9 emulator for iPhone called Type 9 , which lets you relive the glory days before autocorrect destroyed your ability to make sense.

Currently available in English, Spanish, and Dutch, Type 9 does take advantage of smartphone technology to make some improvements over classic T9. For example, dragging the zero key will move your curser around the text, without you to manually touching where you’d like it to go. Swiping up is also used to pick out which letter each number signifies, instead of tapping the 7 key four times to get to the letter S. You can even summon emoji without changing keyboards.

And though it’s mostly nostalgic, Type 9 still reminds us that no matter what fancy apps developers create for smartphone keyboards, they’ll probably never make anything easier to hit than the 12 keys that were on your LG flip phone in 2004.

[h/t: Slate]