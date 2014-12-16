5 Reasons To Be Pessimistic About Climate Change

The big climate news over the weekend was that 196 countries agreed a new pact to limit their carbon emissions. Sort of. What actually happened at a meeting in Lima, Peru, was that 196 nations agreed to make plans to limit their emissions–which, of course, is different. There was progress, but only of the barely meaningful kind.

First, the good news. The framework agreement for the first time involves all countries: big, small, developed, developing. Previous deals, like the Kyoto Protocol in 1992, only affected richer nations, not emerging giants like China and India. Now, every country has to submit a plan for decarbonizing its economy. A few years ago, climate change action had bipartisan support. Now the issue is more like abortion. Here’s the bad news. The plans can be as sweeping or as small-bore as governments like. They’ll be completely voluntary, and there won’t be an outside body to assess whether they’re being carried out. The governments couldn’t even agree to standards to measure emissions, making future apple-to-apple comparisons difficult. As such, Lima follows a pattern. It looks good initially, until you get into the details. Like other pacts (including the recent one between the U.S. and China), it’s worth celebrating more because it’s better than nothing than because it’s a good deal for the planet. The reality is that carbon emissions continue to rise and that all the science points to dangerous temperature increases by the middle of this century. I say this not to be overly pessimistic, but because being too celebratory about Lima could lead us to a false sense of security. It could be that we’re further away than ever from dealing with climate change in any comprehensive way, and that Lima actually proves our impotence, not any newfound resolution. Let’s review a few of the basic facts about the situation we face:

The math Scientists say we need to keep global temperature increases below 2 degrees C, and that means carbon emissions in the atmosphere of no more than 550 parts per million (ppm). We’re already well beyond 400 ppm, and, in fact, 450 ppm gives us only a 50% chance of staying below the relatively “safe” level. Projections from the World Bank and others see us breaking through 3 degrees C by 2080 and perhaps 4 degrees C by the end of the century. That would be absolutely catastrophic for most of the planet (particularly the poor). As one climate scientist puts it, “the difference between two and four degrees is human civilization.”

“The missing truth, deliberately avoided in these enemy narratives, is that in high-carbon societies, everyone contributes to the emissions that cause the problem and everyone has a strong reason to ignore the problem or to write their own alibi,” he says. In a review of the book, the author Paul Kingsnorth comments: Climate change isn’t something that a small group of baddies has foisted on us, and the minute it becomes an issue identified with one political persuasion, action to prevent it becomes less likely. In the end, we are all implicated, which is one reason we refuse to look at it directly. This is a less palatable message than one which sees a brutal 1 per cent screwing the planet and a noble 99 per cent opposing them, but it is closer to reality. What does all this mean? A certain amount of climate change is inevitable and the big question is how we manage global warming, not how we “solve” global warming. As I say, I’m not optimistic because the hunger for prosperity and lifestyle normally trumps the environment–at least, until we wake up to the problem at hand. The scariest thing about climate change is that the worst impacts will appear only when it’s already too late. To do something about it, we have to trust that the science is correct and that the predictions are right. That’s going to be difficult for a lot of people, especially those with no immediate incentive to change. We’re headed for climate disaster as things stand, and Lima hardly changes that trajectory.