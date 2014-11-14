advertisement
From the Kiss to a Great American Chocolate Empire: A History of Hershey's In Under 3 Minutes

By FastCo Studios

Did you know the first Hershey’s Kiss was sold way back in 1907, before your grandmother was even born? Hershey was a candy powerhouse even in its previous incarnation as a caramel company, and it’s grown to establish itself as the great American chocolate bar in the past hundred years. Find out why the Kiss is called a Kiss, and why the FDA refuses to define some Hershey products as milk chocolate.

