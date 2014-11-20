Quiz: Which New App Will Solve Your Productivity Problems?

Ever feel as if one more meeting is the only thing standing between you and a nervous breakdown? Fret not–we’ve curated the best new apps to help. Simply click below on your specific productivity problem and follow our interactive quiz to find the solution.

Link up all your accounts, from cable to credit cards; the free app from Intuit monitors everything 24/7, reminding you of payments due and letting you pay bills right from the app.

Snap a pic of those ­curling yellow notes covering your work space, then organize them on your iPhone or iPad screen. If they stem from a brainstorm, you can share them with team members—and let them add their own.

This app and service offers daily plans for sticking to things like yoga, meditation, exercise—or a customized goal of your own. The site’s community of peers, as well as (for a fee) professional coaches, offers encouragement.

This freemium app generates long, unique passcodes for every site and service, then stores them all. You log in with a click or tap. (Or, for iPhone users, a thumbprint.)

This mobile app offers everything you need in the moment: reminders, traffic updates, pertinent social media posts, and alerts when emails come in from, say, your boss.