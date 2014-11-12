Internet Advertiser Nightmare: DoubleClick Outage Briefly Removed Ads From Websites

Let it forever be remembered that Wednesday, November 12, 2014, was the day the Internet got faster– for a few hours at least.

Google confirmed Wednesday that its ad server DoubleClick for Publishers “experienced an outage this morning impacting publishers globally, across their video, display, native and mobile formats.”

Given DoubleClick’s prevalence, the outage affected more than 55,000 websites, according to application performance management vendor Dynatrace, including Fast Company, sister publication Inc, Forbes, the Guardian, and Gawker. Quartz has compiled side-by-side comparisons of what some websites looked like without ads.

The brief blackout meant lost revenue for news organizations. Of course, not everyone saw this as bad news: