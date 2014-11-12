This Video Was Made With 3,454 Oil Paintings And It Will Make You Fall In Love With New York

There’s something that happens on the cab ride home at the end of a night out in New York. At certain moments during the ride, while going over any bridge, for instance, you will stop what you’re doing and look out the window–no matter whether your phone has full battery power or not. It’s the overwhelming insistence of all that steel and glass and the people living inside, despite how crowded it is and how much it costs to be there and the ongoing civil war over brunch. Something about driving around this metropolis at night makes you consider your place in it, though, and your place in the wider world. It’s a feeling that’s fully put into images in a new animated music video.