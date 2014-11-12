Square Will Ship Secure Chip Card Readers In 2015

As American consumers transition to more secure credit cards with chips, merchants will have to upgrade their card readers as well. Square said Wednesday that it will sell a new reader for $29 that will be available next year .

Square Stand chip card accessory Photo: Square

The payments company will also release a $39 chip-card-reading accessory for merchants that currently use its Square Stand. But the addition of such an accessory–which is plugged into the register via hard wire–could take away from the slick all-in-one experience of the Square Stand.

Both products are available for preorder and will ship next spring.