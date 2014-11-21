3 New Ways to Use Waste

What’s happening: The organization turns unsold food from the state’s supermarkets into a liquid fertilizer that acts as a compost-fertilizer hybrid, improving soil quality and increasing yields.

Why it matters: California just mandated the separation of organic waste. Most junked food now goes to anaerobic digesters, where it’s converted into methane and then electricity—but that’s not the only use for it.

What’s next: After two years of testing in Sacramento, the group is signing up ­supermarkets—including Whole Foods and Save Mart. Now it’s looking to build a statewide network of plants.

Enevo

What’s happening: The Finnish company makes ­sensors that go inside garbage cans. When one is full, the sensor sends out an alert to collectors, who will know to come empty it.