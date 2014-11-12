Spider-Man’s 1970’s Strategy Of Distracting His Enemies With Hostess Fruit Pies Is Not So Effective In 2014

Marvel’s current Spider-Man saga is called “Spider-Verse,” and it aims to bring together all of the incarnations of the character that have appeared throughout the decades, as they prepare for battle against a villain named Morlun. And there are more versions of Spider-Man than you might think: They range from the classic Peter Parker rendition created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, and published continuously since 1963, to the recent “Ultimate” version of the character in which a black teenager named Miles Morales wears the webs, and dozens–or more–of variation in-between. Just how obscure do the various Spider-Men go? If you read original copies of Marvel’s 1970’s output, you may be familiar with a series of ads that featured Spider-Man beating his enemies by distracting them with various Hostess snack cakes–Cupcakes, Twinkies, Fruit Pies, and more weaponized diabetes delivery devices.

As it turns out in Spider-Verse #1, though, a one-page strip written by Spider-Verse mastermind Dan Slott and illustrated by Ty Templeton reveals that Spider-Man’s skill with deploying well-placed snack foods is insufficient when it comes time to distract Morlun. Decades after his original appearance, it seems, Twinkieverse Spider-Man meets a rather grim end.





It’s a fun callback to one of the more iconic uses of Marvel’s flagship character in advertising–and one that creative, nostalgic folks have recalled in recent years when promoting everything from Breaking Bad to Denver Broncos slot receiver Wes Welker and Old Spice. Alas, if only Spider-Man knew that Morlun was more of a Tastykake demon.