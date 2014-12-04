Collaborative Economy Companies Need To Start Sharing More Value With The People Who Make Them Valuable

The first wave of collaborative economy companies pioneered new ways to access talent, goods and services. Early companies like Uber, Lyft, Quirky, Airbnb, Taskrabbit, RelayRides, and 99 Designs garnered much visibility, but these companies were funded by venture capital, with an eye on big paydays for investors–and not necessarily for the drivers, hosts, creators, and sellers that make the companies viable.

There is nothing wrong with that approach. I myself have invested in several private companies over the years and have been a beneficiary of the process. That said, the time has come to make sure that the value created by these companies is shared with the people who make them viable.





On the best-known peer to peer marketplaces, much of the value is being created by individuals both on the supply and the demand side. For example, Airbnb does not own any rooms. Their inventory is our homes, while Airbnb matches guests to hosts and provides services that make booking a home stay quick and painless. But when the founders of Airbnb raised capital from VCs, the expectation was that there would be a lot of wealth created for the people that built and run the platform. And there was zero expectation that any of the people who make the platform work–the hundreds of thousands of hosts across the world–would receive anything other than their share of the booking fees.

Historically, exits (going public or being acquired), create wealth for founders, early team members and investors. We have recently seen Reddit change the rules by raising $50M while committing to share a percentage of the equity with its community. Likewise, Kickstarter has stated that even though it has raised venture funds, it won’t go public or be acquired.

Today, customers and producers are interchangeable. Producers are those individuals who generate value, reputation and income from their participation in these two-sided marketplaces. This group includes hosts on Airbnb, drivers for on demand ride platforms like Lyfy and Uber, and designers on platforms like Quirky and 99 Designs.





In a now-accepted business model used by companies like eBay and etsy, the platform receives a percentage of each transaction for efficiently connecting buyers to sellers or producers. In the case of many peer to peer marketplaces, the producers rely on the platform to create demand, competitive pricing, expectation management (which in many cases includes liability insurance), a mobile app and website, the ability to track performance, and a compensation mechanism.

Increasingly, the line between customer and producer is faint. Anyone can contribute to the growth of your company. Your company’s success might depend on the ability to attract and retain the talent, trust and attention of people who will never be employed by you.