Amazon Beefs Up R&D In The U.K.

Amazon is staffing up a research lab in Cambridge, using the university to poach young talent to work on its drone delivery project Prime Air and speech tech projects, according to TechCrunch . The article cites sources close to the company, as well as job listings for the Cambridge area on the company’s site. New hires can expect to work on “brand new projects using cutting edge technology” if one such posting is to be believed.

This news drops after last week’s announcement of Echo, the connected speaker and Siri-challenger that might, as TechCrunch noted, someday allow for voice-recognition-enabled purchasing:

“It’s not a huge leap to see Amazon pushing Echo into a fully fledged voice-activated shopping portal, with making a purchase made as frictionless as saying “order me Taylor Swift 1989″ — assuming the voice-recognition technology in question is up to snuff.”

Cambridge has become something of a hotspot for tech giants. Both Apple and Google were rumored to be putting down roots in the area, with Apple’s presence confirmed this week. The company joins Nokia and Microsoft, who have long been planted in Cambridge. Looks like “Silicon Fen” might actually become a reality.