How Ebola Is Breaking The Aversion To Using Experimental Drugs

When there’s a health epidemic, here’s how innovation often happens: Lives are tragically lost, then wall-to-wall media coverage leads to public hysteria and then drug companies respond by racing to find treatment.

Other public health crises, including the AIDS epidemic, swine flu, and the SARS outbreak have followed this same script–and now it’s Ebola’s turn.

As the epidemic continues, killing more than 5,000 people in the process, pharmaceutical companies are now shifting their focus to developing treatments. While there are some promising therapies in the pipeline, health experts say these companies should have made more concerted efforts when Ebola first began killing hundreds of Africans in the 1970s and again in early 2014. Dr. Margaret Chan, the World Health Organization’s director-general, recently lambasted the drug industry, saying it previously wasn’t concerned about creating an Ebola vaccine because there was no money in treating customers in poor countries.

There may be some truth to Chan’s statements, but drug developments of all types can languish for years until there’s an outbreak or public outcry for treatment. Ebola is now in the U.S., and so is a new sense of urgency to fund efforts to eradicate the disease. The FDA has yet to approve any drugs for Ebola, but leading pharmaceutical companies are now racing to develop vaccines and treatments.

There are still challenges in getting these drugs to market, namely making sure that potential treatments are actually effective. The crisis highlights the difficulty of bringing life-saving drugs to the people who need it most, but also the huge economic opportunity that could await U.S. drug manufacturers if they can halt this pandemic.

The FDA has given emergency approval for experimental drugs to treat some patients, including TKM-Ebola and most famously, ZMapp. These treatments have had mixed results, and it’s still unclear whether they actually saved lives.

Dr. Eric Bing, a professor of global health at Southern Methodist University who has managed global health programs in Rwanda, Nigeria, and other African countries, says the way the health community approaches epidemics is changing to focus more on prevention. However, “a key part of that prevention is going to be speeding experimental drugs to market.”