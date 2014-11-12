This New Interactive Book By Best-Selling Author William Boyd Is Also A Land Rover Ad

Internationally acclaimed British author William Boyd has released a new eight-part interactive story, an adventure thriller that goes from the streets of London to the Scottish Highlands. It’s a mixed media experience featuring dynamic video, cinemagraphs, photography, animation, sound, music . . . and a Land Rover.





The Vanishing Game, is a new story by Boyd, Booker Prize-nominated author of An Ice Cream War and the 2013 James Bond novel Solo, but it’s also a commercial for the British auto brand. Created with agency Y&R New York, Tool of North America and director Alec Helm, the story also uses key words to show viewers added brand imagery and video. Click “river,” and you’ll see footage of a Land Rover crossing a remote waterway in the Scottish Highlands. There’s also snippets of stories from actual Land Rover owners embedded into the site, collected through the hashtag #WellStoried.

Beyond the site, there is also free eBook editions of The Vanishing Game in the iBooks and Kindle Stores. Boyd will be doing a Reddit AMA on November 23 at 11 a.m. EST to promote the new story.