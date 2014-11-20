Video Games For Grown-ups

The office of Funomena, a small video-game company based in San Francisco’s SOMA district, has all the creativity-enhancing knickknacks you expect in a Bay Area startup: clumps of clay, hydrophilic sand, a Lego mermaid, and what cofounder Robin Hunicke describes as other “stupid things we fiddle with.” The idea is to set an atmosphere that’s “more like a Montessori school than a game development studio,” she says.

That makes sense: Funomena isn’t like most other game companies. Its first commercial ­project, Luna (which is not yet scheduled for release), will offer no high-caliber weapons, no alien-zombie invaders, and, most surprisingly, no scorekeeping of any sort. Instead, it will be an allegorical, grown-up fairy tale that explores how we might understand and integrate past traumatic experiences in order to grow and accept who we are now. Heady stuff for a video game.

Robin Hunicke, cofounder of Funomena

Funomena is part of the emerging “deep games” movement, where players “win” by becoming more enlightened, empathetic people—a radical idea in an industry that has traditionally catered to trigger-happy teenagers. In the past few years, a new crop of mostly small studios has released wildly inventive games that focus on narrative, aesthetics, and the exploration of intimate emotions rather than fast-paced action, competition, and tricky game play.

As the industry scrambles to keep up with evolving tastes and technology, this new sensibility could herald a big shift in the way the developers approach their product. “A perfect storm of distribution channels, game literacy, and appetite for content has led to an explosion of aesthetic games that deal with quieter emotions,” says Katherine Isbister, a professor in NYU‘s gaming program. “There’s now a robust, diverse market for games that may not be blockbusters, but can be profitable because they have much lower production costs.”

Deep gaming is also a response to a fast-changing marketplace that no longer represents just one narrow slice of the population. “There’s been an odd reinforcing loop in the industry that the audience is all young boys and all they want is mayhem and explosions,” says Isbister. In fact, according to the Entertainment Software Association, the average gamer is now 31 years old. Nearly half of gamers are women, and the number of female gamers ages 50 and older increased by 32% from 2012 to 2013. Last year, for the first time, adult female gamers outnumbered boys under age 18 as the largest video-game-playing group in the U.S.

If anyone understands how to make grown-up games that are both smart and lucrative, it’s Hunicke. One of a handful of powerhouse female executives in a testosterone-dominated industry that can be shockingly hostile to women (see the recent “Gamergate” controversy), she developed innovative games for the Wii while at Electronic Arts. She was also a key part of the team at forward-looking developer Thatgamecompany that created the ­pioneering deep game Journey, which became the fastest-selling title on Sony’s PlayStation Network when it was released in 2012.

Journey‘s success helped open the market to subsequent titles like Fullbright’s Gone Home, which lets players explore an abandoned house to figure out what happened to the family that once lived there. Steve Gaynor, a former designer on the blockbuster Bioshock franchise who is a cofounder of Fullbright, says Gone Home was designed to lure inexperienced gamers who might not have the time or interest to master the finger-twisting complexities of traditional action titles. “What drives a lot of people away from games is that they are so skill-based,” he says. “Our starting point was, What if we take out everything except exploring and the story? Could that be the whole game?” Gone Home has sold roughly 750,000 copies—modest by the standards of multibillion-dollar blockbuster series like Call of Duty, but impressive for a cerebral indie game.