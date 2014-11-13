See Posters For Shaving Private Ryan, Diet Another Day, And Other Movies Ruined By Brands

To promote its uninterrupted on demand programming, Swiss pay-TV service Teleclub has launched a series of clever ads which mock the way in which commercial breaks disrupt movies and TV shows.

The campaign, “We Won’t Ruin Your Movie,” by Y&R, Zurich, Switzerland, capitalizes on popular Internet pastime of messing with the names of popular movie titles and other pop culture product. (See these remove-a-letter movie title visualizations from Reddit or @Midnight’s HashtagWars).





Teleclub’s campaign adds one letter to popular movie titles–and each letter is suggestive of a brand logo. Hence, True Lies becomes True Flies, with the “F” nodding at Firestone. The Beach becomes The Bleach, with the “L” suggesting Lexus. Others include O Brother, Where Fart Thou? (Fila), Shaving Private Ryan (Honda) and Diet Another Day (T-Mobile). These particular interruptions may be goofy and fun, but they should be a warning to brands; we don’t want your cars, phones, and sneakers coming between us and our digital content. And the more frequently you bug us, the less attention we pay.