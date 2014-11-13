Can Your Voice Get You Hired? New Software Helps People Find Jobs By Analyzing The Sound Of Their Speech

It’s every job seeker’s worst fear: You have the experience and qualifications, but get a sinking feeling that the recruiter is judging you based on other criteria–your ethnicity, age, appearance, or beliefs. Should you have worn more makeup? Should you have taken that Obama pin off of your bag?

Luis Salazar, CEO of online employment service Jobaline, wondered if there was a way to use technology to protect interviewees from prejudice. Jobaline is a site that lets hourly-wage workers apply for jobs in industries like food-service and construction, and Salazar discovered that many applicants were frustrated by what they perceived as discrimination in the hiring process.

There are so many sources of bias when you’re dealing with humans,” Salazar says. “The beauty of math is that it’s blind. It helps give everybody a fair chance.

Now Salazar has come up with an innovative way to help remove bias from the hiring process. Recently he announced the Jobaline Voice Analyzer, which recommends candidates for jobs based on how their voices might make listeners feel. The service uses algorithms to assess paralinguistic elements of speech, such as tone and inflection, and predict which emotions a specific voice will elicit–excitement, for instance, or calmness. Then Jobaline uses that information to pinpoint a type of work at which an applicant might excel–irrespective of other personal factors. “There are so many sources of bias when you’re dealing with humans,” he says. “The beauty of math is that it’s blind. It helps give everybody a fair chance.”

Voice analysis is the latest in a string of innovations Jobaline has brought to market to streamline the job-matching system for hourly employees and employers. There are some 75 million hourly workers in the U.S., comprising about 59% of the workforce, yet many struggle to connect with employers because they can’t afford the technology needed to apply for jobs online, Salazar says. The Kirkland, Washington company wants to fix that.

Jobaline started, as many career opportunities do, with a “help wanted” sign. Salazar, a former general manager at Microsoft and VP of global product marketing at Yahoo!, was advising startups and meeting regularly with clients at his local coffee shop. Eventually, he noticed that there always seemed to be a job posting in the café’s window. When he asked the manager about it, he got an earful. Companies waste billions of dollars per year finding and interviewing hourly job applicants, he learned, few of whom have the right qualifications. The cost of hiring and training new employees can total 30% of annual wages, while the annual turnover rate is as high as 50% in hospitality and 200% in fast food.

Yet while the hiring process is expensive and inefficient for employers, it’s even more frustrating for workers. Few employers offer the option for candidates to apply via cell phone, despite the fact that most hourly job seekers access the Internet primarily through mobile devices. “This market is still in the dark ages, technology-wise,” Salazar says. “It broke our hearts to see the digital divide.”

In the future, Salazar hopes to expand the range of emotions the company can detect. He envisions identifying voices that command authority–which, at a construction site, for example, could mean the difference between a safe and unsafe working environment.

Salazar and co-founder Miki Mullor launched Jobaline in 2012, creating a bilingual, mobile-focused platform that pre-screens applicants to better match them with employers. The service verifies names and addresses, assesses each candidate’s skills and guides applicants through an automated phone interview, saving hours of job recruiters’ time. Instead of paying per click, employers who use Jobaline pay per qualified candidate who meets their criteria.