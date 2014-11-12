See Spider Bond, Homerine, and More Pop Culture Mashups–Lego-ized

The best toys are the ones that let kids color outside the lines. Erector sets. Mr. Potato Head. Other things I remember once playing with because I’m one thousand years old. These types of toys were fun because there was no set way to use them; their inherent mutability provided seemingly endless options. Give a kid something with detachable parts, and he or she will Frankenstein it into something amazing. Call it Fisher-Price’s My First God Complex. This imaginative part-swapping aspect is highlighted in Lego’s new ad campaign, with a pop culture twist.





Created by Buenos Aires-based art director Alexandre Tissier, the series entitled “Lego—Fiction Meets Fiction” centers around the company’s line of iconic characters from movies, TV shows, and comic books, and plays mix and match with them. It’s easy enough to imagine a small child playing with a Homer Simpson figure and getting bored, then playing with Wolverine, and getting bored, until finally he or she decides to run them both through The Fly-like transmogrification machine of imagination until Homerine emerges on the other side. (Cue evil Dr. Frankenstein laugh.) It’s also easy to imagine a parent seeing these posters and running home to play Movie Mash-‘Em-Ups with their child’s Lego.

Have a look at the other images in the slides above.