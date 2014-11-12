Yale Grad Student Argues iPhones Are Causing Kids’ Injuries

News for parents (or babysitters) who take their smartphones to the playground: Your kid is going to get hurt!

At least that’s what Yale economics graduate program student Craig Palsson argues in a new paper. Using data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System, Palsson shows that as 3G networks expanded and the iPhone grew ubiquitous, children 6 years old and under had a 10% rise in accidents leading to broken bones and concussions. Palsson attributes this increase in injuries to distracted parents at playgrounds.

The paper collected data from 2005 to 2012, but does not include schoolyard playgrounds—presumably teachers are less prone to checking email during jungle gym time.

Does this information make you rethink your approach to how you will monitor your child at the playground? Or are some bumps and bruises acceptable if they teach the child a valuable lesson about responsibility and consequences? Tell us what you think in the comments.

[h/t: The New York Times]