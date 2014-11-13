Why CNN Digital’s New Editor-In-Chief Wants To Move Past The Gender Question

When Meredith Artley talks about digital news media, she sounds a little like an inspirational coach talking to her team before a big game. Her voice is animated as she describes how mobile and social media are changing news platforms and storytelling possibilities. She says she wants her team to stretch and take on new challenges, even if they fail at first. And in her new post as CNN Digital’s editor-in-chief, overseeing the media giant’s domestic and international mobile, social and desktop digital efforts, she’s in a position to make those plays.

Meredith Artley

Artley, who is also president of the Online News Association, doesn’t overanalyze the fact that she’s an accomplished woman in the testosterone-soaked world of upper media management, but it’s a tough detail to overlook. While 2014 annual census from the American Society of News Editors and the Center for Advanced Social Research found that 63% of the news organizations surveyed have at least one woman among their top three editors, men in supervisory roles still outnumber women by almost two to one. But, Artley says the digital sector seems to have less of a gender issue.

“I think when we do these studies, [they still focus] on the legacy parts of legacy media as opposed to the digital pieces, but that’s not to say that there’s not a problem. It’s just to say that sometimes I have a problem with how wide we’re casting our gaze,” she says.

Still, Artley says there aren’t enough clear paths and role models showing women what’s possible and how they can model their own careers. She wants to address that in her own role, remaining accessible to her team members and helping them find their way through perseverance and tenacity, which have been important in her own rise.

She’s been working in digital news media for roughly 20 years, and her background includes leading digital teams at LATimes.com, the International Herald Tribune, and NYTimes.com. In 2000, she was part of the New York Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning team for the “Race in America” series.

Artley says much of the abstract hand-wringing over whether women should “lean in” or “lean out” can be counterproductive. Instead, her vision is to keep her “rock star people”–women and men–close to her and help them navigate their career paths in ways that are right for them. She says that means checking in with them regularly, remaining accessible to them, and giving them opportunities to try new ways of working and telling their stories across platforms.

“We have a scenario where women are spending a lot of time self-analyzing and the men are focusing on the work and getting the job done. So, you can’t look in the mirror for too long, otherwise you’re just going to become so narcissistic and focused on ’Am I doing the right thing or am I saying the right thing?’” she says.