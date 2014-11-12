Verizon Is Giving Away Free Wi-Fi, Movies, Magazines, And More On November 26

Verizon has announced that the day before Thanksgiving will hereby be called “Connection Day.” In an effort to make things a bit more palatable for holiday travelers stuck at airports and people stuck with family with nothing to talk about, Verizon is giving away freebies , even to non-subscribers.

The company has some goodies up for grabs. The biggest is undoubtedly the free airport and in-flight Wi-Fi (albeit only 30 minutes’ worth)—unless you’re flying JetBlue between November 26th and December 24th, in which case you’re getting free in-flight service. Another highlight? One-way access to Verizon FiOS through Verizon’s own FiOS Preview app, which is already available for download across platforms. You’ll be able to watch on-demand movies and TV shows throughout the day.

Amazon is offering 10 discounted apps, as well as two free Audible downloads for new members (or a $10 credit for current members). Also on hand are a free trial for Pandora, free downloads of digital editions of 17 Condé Nast magazines, and a special offer from iTunes, likely similar to the 12 Days of Christmas app from Apple, that will be revealed on November 26. More Everything customers will also get 1GB of shareable data tacked onto their accounts.

Check out the Connection Day webpage for more information–and sign up for a reminder over at Verizon’s website so you don’t forget to snatch up all your freebies.