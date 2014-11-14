Live From Vegas: The Biggest Marijuana Business Conference Ever

I got a drink from a bar that was lit up green, the color of money, and went to meet Jane West.

West was hosting a party the presidential suite at the Rio hotel and casino in Las Vegas during this week’s National Marijuana Business Conference. The 38-year-old mother of two got started in the Colorado cannabis scene by organizing events where guests got high amidst food, art, and music. She lost her job putting together enrichment programs for promising young people a few months later after CNBC did a story of her. She has since launched herself into the life of an entrepreneur and industry gadfly.

The name Jane West is even part of her “midlife awakening.” “I’m not just branding cannabis, I’m rebranding Amy Dannemiller”–her real name–“into this fucking awesome party thrower.” Her company, Edible Events, organized a series of fundraiser concerts for the Colorado Symphony called “Classically Cannibis: The High Note Series.” Another event featured a functional bong sculpted out of ice.

There’s a lot of that kind of rebranding going on in Vegas this week, as the marijuana conference welcomes a festive crowd of more than 3,000. Everyone seems to have dreams as big as Jane West’s. Over the party’s roar on the 51st floor balcony, guests shouted about terpenoids, yield, CBD, and the other lingo surrounding the most fussed-over product ever. Smart sober-minded people, albeit deeply self-interested ones, say legalized cannabis is the biggest business opportunity since the early days of the World Wide Web.

Photo: Jane West

It’s certainly a swiftly expanding market: Just last week, voters in Oregon, Alaska, and the District of Columbia legalized recreational marijuana. A medical marijuana bill in Florida fell just short of the 60% threshold it needed to pass, and California is expected to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in 2016. “The genie’s not going back in the bottle,” said Adam Cohen, a former private equity man who now leads MJardin, a grow operation management company that aspires to McKinsey-like respectability.

Talking to the expo-goers–VCs, vindicated political radicals, at least one civil servant planning to open a homestyle restaurant serving psychoactive meatloaf–and its hard to not think of dotcom days of 1997. Then, people believed the way we live was changing–and they turned out to be right. But no one could predict Facebook, Google, or mobile life. Legal cannabis would change society too, but for now the fun or horror is in watching an outlaw trade pull on its pleated khakis and go corporate.

More than 20 states have legalized medicinal marijuana, but the federal government still considers it to have no medical uses. (Cannabis activists discuss this in tones suggesting the greatest injustice in our nation’s history.) As a result, almost no major American companies affiliate themselves with the product.