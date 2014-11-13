The Many Benefits Of Being A Musical Boss

What would you say if I told you that you could get ahead in your career by learning to play the drums, or any other musical instrument for that matter?

Besides being a fun activity, learning to play music can actually be good for your career. Here are five benefits to being more musical:

A huge part of every manager’s job is to interact with their team, get them to share their best ideas, and use these ideas to put together winning strategies for the organization. The most fundamental skill needed in this process is to be a good listener.

Learning music teaches you to listen like nothing else can. And the listening skills that musical training gives you don’t vanish once you stop taking lessons–their effects continue into old age.

A study published in Psychology and Aging magazine that showed that “musicians processed sound better than non-musicians, with the gap widening with age.”

According to a study published by the University of Zurich, learning to play music also helps musicians understand what others are feeling just from the tone of their voice, making them extremely effective in dealing with people on a one-to-one basis.

A music student learns the ins and outs of tonality, listens to what others are playing, and picks up the notes to join them in playing. This process uses the aforementioned listening skills, along with an active audio memory and the ability to pick up unspoken cues–all skills that contribute to being an understanding and empathetic team player at the workplace.