Apple Facing Lawsuit Over Android iMessage Snafu

Yesterday, the Internet discovered that Apple had finally fixed a longstanding glitch that caused text messages sent by former iPhone users to get lost in a digital void, resulting in millions of missing communiqués between Android and iOS customers. The solution, a simple de-register page, was easy and painless–but it seems that it didn’t come soon enough.

Last night, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh granted a motion filed by Adrienne Moore, who switched from an iPhone 4 to a Samsung Galaxy S5 and claims that the glitch–which she believes Apple knew about and chose not to disclose–conflicted with her Verizon Wireless contract and interrupted her service. Moore’s legal counsel is working to turn the case into a class action suit and is seeking an as-yet-unspecified amount in damages. Judge Koh ordered that the tech giant must face the charges on the grounds that the glitch may have violated unfair competition laws in California.

Apple has not yet issued a public response.

[h/t: NBC News]