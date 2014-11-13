How Hiring Athletes Can Help Your Company Win

Want to find that stand-out candidate who can push your team to the next level? Everlaw CEO AJ Shankar says his strategy is to look for athletes on high-performing teams.

AJ Shankar

It’s worked great for his technology company, which provides cloud-based legal services. Shankar plays ultimate frisbee for the Polar Bears, a team that has won the U.S. Open Ultimate Championships and placed second in the World Ultimate Frisbee Club Championships.

And his experience hiring a few of his competitors has led him to always be on the lookout for new hires who have played team sports, especially at the higher or elite levels. He’s also has come to appreciate the same qualities from accomplished musicians who play in orchestras or other groups.

“If you play on a high-performing team, regardless of the sport, you’re forced to think about things in a way that’s useful for a startup,” said Shankar, whose company is based in Berkeley, Calif. “There’s this understanding that success is a process, whether its running track workouts or completing a project. It’s all headed toward a success-oriented outcome, but results don’t come quickly.”

He’s not alone in placing a premium on athletes. Tech darling Paul English, who cofounded Kayak, also keeps an eye out for success on teams when hiring at his tech accelerator Blade, whether it’s sports teams or orchestras. He said he listens to job candidates talk about their teammates. “You have to be competitive and team-oriented, that’s the biggest thing I look for when I interview,” he says.

For Shankar, about a third of his staff of 15 plays ultimate frisbee at the club level for teams across the Bay Area. Many of his first hires were frisbee players he had watched navigate high-stress situations on the field. His staff also includes a competitive fencer, soccer player, and a former track athlete.

That doesn’t mean you should just go out and hire anyone who plays elite sports. Shankar warns that high-performing teams also attract athletes who can be more focused on themselves and their own goals more than the team’s. The trick is to avoid the divas.