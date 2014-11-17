We’re Running Out Of Water

Maybe it started last January, when California Governor Jerry Brown said that his state would need to cut back its water use by 20% or face “terrible consequences.” Or maybe it was in August, when the town of East Porterville literally went dry, forcing the state to truck in water to residents so they could have flushing toilets. Or maybe it was in September, when a scientific study noted that the worst for California was yet to come: an epic “megadrought” that, says one researcher, could be “worse than anything seen during the last 2,000 years.”

Whatever the turning point, by this fall it was apparent that the future health of California was in jeopardy. The state’s vaunted tech culture can do a lot of things, but it can’t make it rain.

Or can it? As California’s drought worsened, just north of San Diego a massive seawater desalination plant–that is, a plant that sucks in ocean water, filters out the salt, and then pumps the resulting freshwater into municipal pipes for residents to use–moved closer to completion. The Carlsbad plant, as it’s known, will cost $1 billion and will be up and running by late next year. Its cost, energy requirements, and potential environmental impact have been debated for a decade. When it finally comes online, though, Carlsbad will produce 50 million gallons of freshwater every day, making it the largest desalination plant in North America. What’s more, the plant will demonstrate something vitally important to the rest of California, as well as to residents of America’s south and southwest, who also happen to be suffering through devastating droughts: For the first time in decades, a substantial new source of drinking water will be added to a system that has been running lower and lower each year.

Still, Carlsbad won’t come close to slaking California’s thirst, especially as climate change threatens to further erode its freshwater supplies. The projection is for the plant to supply about 7% of San Diego’s drinking water. It is, so to speak, just a few very expensive drops in the bucket. And that has left a question on the minds of many drought-stricken Californians: With ocean water all around, why can’t more–or better–technology solve this problem?

One of the most inconvenient facts for humanity is that about 97% of the water on earth is saltwater–not all of it as briny as the Atlantic or Pacific, but to varying extents clouded by minerals that make it too brackish to drink or use for agriculture. But we’re also lucky. The earth works like a big desalination plant: Freshwater evaporates from the oceans; the vapor collects in clouds; and it falls as rain or snow that in time is collected in reservoirs or runs back to the sea. Oceans are salty, in fact, because rainwater combined with minerals from land and then poured into the sea over hundreds of millions of years.

For decades, the main technology for desalination worked a lot like this natural process: Engineers built plants that could heat up huge pools of seawater so that freshwater evaporates, gets captured, and is then directed into a municipal water supply. Many of these plants still exist–most notably in the Middle East, which has relied on desalination for decades. But in the early 1960s, some scientists at UCLA came up with a new type of filter (or membrane, as it’s known in the business) that made a better kind of desalination process, known as reverse osmosis, or RO for short, feasible. Essentially, ocean water could be pumped through the membrane at a pressure around 15 times what comes out of your faucet at home. What passes through is freshwater. What doesn’t get through is the salt, which is diverted and sent back to the ocean.

Over the past 50 years, RO systems have become a fixture in the water business. They’re used in big seawater plants like Carlsbad and in ordinary water-treatment plants, on yachts and submarines, and as a crucial step for industries (such as pharmaceuticals or high-tech) that require exceedingly pure water for manufacturing. An RO membrane is now a commodity that costs about a dollar a foot. “It will remove 99.8% of the salt and last five years, or in some cases 10 years,” says Tom Pankratz, an industry veteran and desalination analyst. “There may be some small improvements to come, but we’re not going to get a whole lot cheaper, in my opinion.”