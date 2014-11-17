Don’t Settle For Making The Breast Pump “Suck Less”–Make It Something Moms Love

There’s been a tidal wave of media on the breast pump recently due to MIT’s “Make the Breast Pump Not Suck” hackathon . Thanks to the Media Lab for shining a spotlight on a product that has been virtually unchanged for 50 years. But the winning idea–the Mighty Mom utility-belt pump–was kind of a letdown. Yes, it will make the pump “suck less.” But the focus should be on making something moms “love more.”

While the Mighty Mom concept makes the pump more discrete and portable, it doesn’t address the underlying needs and values of pumping moms. Inspired by the New York Times Motherlode’s blog call to action and personal experience with the pump, we set out to uncover those needs and values. Qualitative consumer research collected emotionally rich stories that we synthesized and translated into research insights.





The main finding: the pump is currently viewed as a tool. But it is so much more. Nothing less than a lifeline from mom to baby, pumping is connected to mom’s deepest and most powerful emotions. Feeding an infant is a new mom’s most important job. The nourishment that a mom provides to her baby we call The Feeding Loop, and the pump is an intimate part of this dynamic. The pumping experience in this highly complex loop centers around three key emotional drivers, which must be addressed in order to create an impactful, meaningful solution.

“I’m constantly juggling the guilt of being away from my daughter.” —Shana

No matter how much a mom loves her job or how ready she is to go back, the guilt of leaving her child can dominate her thoughts. In our research, moms questioned both their quality as a mother and the effects of separation on her child. Pumping is one of the few times a mom is actively involved in caring for her child during the workday.

Source photo: Keerati via Shutterstock

The pump has an opportunity to celebrate this act of love–acknowledging and elevating this part of The Feeding Loop. One solution could be a smart pump with an app that denotes mom’s breastfeeding milestones, replacing guilt with a sense of pride and elevating it from tool to experience. It pushes notifications to loved ones at key benchmarks, turning friends and family into motivational cheerleaders and reminding moms that every pumping session is a step in the larger journey of nurturing. The badges and milestones are also shareable and social—working as an external indicator of mom’s commitment and immediately invoking a community of support.

“I walked back into the meeting and all heads turned towards me like they were asking what I was doing the whole time.”—Melanie