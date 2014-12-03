Biology Will Create The Next Wonders Of The World

Humans have been around for more than 200,000 years, but only now are we beginning to understand just how intimately our health and our future is connected to the biosphere that surrounds us.

Our prosperity–as individuals and as a society–does not depend simply on what happens within our own skin and walls, but is interwoven with the fate of many other natural systems around us. The rainforests of the earth cover just 6% of our planet yet produce about 40% of our oxygen; the Amazon rainforest alone produces more than 20% of the world’s oxygen. These great wooded expanses are as vital to our everyday breathing as our own lungs. By considering ourselves as interconnected ecological beings, then we can open up new spaces for innovation.





Physically, our bodies are an elaborate ecology of interdependent agents—the bacterial biome, inorganic minerals, prosthetics, implants and even subatomic particles. Indeed, on a cell-for-cell basis, our body is mostly bacterial. Because of their tiny size, however, bacteria only make up two to three kilograms of our body mass. Yet, biotechnological research, such as DNA sequencing technologies that have identified bacterial sequences in our genome, have highlighted the importance of our bacterial biome in our everyday lives. Bacteria digest our food, make essential fats that regulate our mood, and even provide immunity against invasive bacteria that could harm us. What else can they do for us?

Let’s conduct a little experiment: Suppose we add a drop of a strong alkali, such as sodium hydroxide, to a small dish of olive oil. Within seconds a lifelike structure emerges, composed of tiny lively droplets that measure around a millimeter in diameter. Each droplet behaves in a dynamic way and its outputs are the result of many parallel interactions. The dynamic droplets may soon be entirely transformed by their interactions, and can evolve quickly and dramatically. In addition, these dynamic droplets also do not need an external energy source for them to perform work.

Through this experiment we have demonstrated that a simple chemical experiment (adding the alkali to the olive oil) can have dramatic technological outcomes (the droplets mutate based on the reaction). Dynamic droplets possess unique qualities, such as robustness, environmental sensitivity, resilience and creativity. Man-made machines, meanwhile, must be programmed to attain similar skills.

So how do we exploit this chemical system as a technical system? One solution may be in using so-called natural computing techniques–a term derived from Alan Turing’s interest in the computational powers of nature–which combines the operations of chemistry and biology. Natural computing is an emerging field of science wherein chemical and biological systems behave in a technological capacity, requiring no energy or programming on our part. Using it, we can develop new ways of designing and engineering ecologically.





One of the most interesting areas of natural computing exploration is in improving the sustainability of our cities. One great example of this is Future Venice, a research experiment that aims to grow an artificially engineered, limestone-like reef under Venice to slow that fabled city’s relentless sinking.

Venice is situated in northeastern Italy where the Po delta meets the Venice lagoon by the Adriatic Sea. Built on soft soils, with foundations supported by woodpiles, the city is periodically flooded by high waters and regularly desiccated by the sun. This ferociously unstable environment creates terrible conditions for a fragile architecture. Venice has weathered its environment for three centuries, but the city continues to erode.