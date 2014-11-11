This Coffeemaker Is Super Smart

We’ve written about all kinds of alarm clocks to help you wake up: one that tracks your circadian rhythm , one that wakes you with colored lights , another that plays your favorite Pandora station , and even an alarm clock-sex toy . But when it comes to finding motivation to wake up and get out of bed, for many of us, nothing beats a freshly brewed pot of coffee.

The folks at Mr. Coffee know that, and their new Wi-Fi coffeemaker, the Mr. Coffee 10-Cup Smart Optimal Brew, must have been designed with tech-savvy caffeine addicts in mind. The machine uses Belkin’s WeMo app to sync with your smartphone, where you can program up to seven days of brewing times and control activity remotely from an iOS or Android device.





Once your coffee starts to brew, you can monitor its progress through the app, saving you from stumbling into the kitchen to find the dreaded empty coffee pot. The app will even send maintenance alerts when it’s time to change the filter or empty the carafe.

[h/t: Popular Science]