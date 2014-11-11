Jennifer Lawrence, “Scorned” By Internet, Swears Off Social Media Forever

Jennifer Lawrence says that, “because the internet has scorned me so much,” she will never join Twitter or any other social media platform.

While promoting her new movie, Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1, on a BBC 1 radio program hosted by one Nick Grimshaw, the Oscar winner was asked if she would ever join Twitter. Lawrence didn’t hesitate to shoot down the idea. “I will never get Twitter,” she said. “I’m not very good on phones or technology. I cannot really keep up with emails so the idea of Twitter is so unthinkable to me.”

And she didn’t stop there: “I don’t really understand what it is,” she said matter-of-factly of the service, which has 284 million monthly active users. “It’s like this weird enigma that people talk about. It’s fine, I respect that, but no, I’ll never get a Twitter.”

Lawrence also wanted fans to know to be wary of fake accounts, “If you ever see a Facebook, Instagram or Twitter that says it’s me, it most certainly is not.” However, E! Online notes that Lawrence does have a verified Facebook account, which is likely managed by her PR team.

Lawrence’s seemingly inflexible stance on social media, as well as a comment about having been “scorned” by the Internet likely refers to the celebrity iCloud photo leak back in August, when hackers stole and published private, nude photos of the star. Last month, Lawrence gave Vanity Fair her opinion that the incident was “not a scandal. It is a sex crime.” She added, “It is a sexual violation. It’s disgusting.”

[h/t: BusinessInsider]