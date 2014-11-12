How To Thrive Under Pressure

As a child, I loved watching baseball. My favorite team was my hometown Toronto Blue Jays. In 1993, an 11-year-old me was sitting on the edge of my seat in game six of the World Series as the Philadelphia Phillies scored five runs in the seventh inning to tie the game 5-5. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Joe Carter came up to bat. He stepped up, calmly taking his practice swing, as he’d done for countless games in his career and nailed a three-run home run to win the Blue Jays their first ever World Series victory.

Carter wasn’t the most skilled batter on the team. In fact, up until that home run, he hadn’t been a particularly powerful batter in the World Series. Carter taught me an important lesson: the best athletes in the world aren’t necessarily those who are the most talented, but those who can channel their abilities while facing intense pressure.

For those of us who crumble under a time-sensitive deadline or have a panic attack before giving a presentation, the power of elite athletes like Carter to perform at the top of their game when the eyes of the world are fixed on them can seem a superhuman ability. Dr. Martin Turner, coauthor of What Business Can Learn From Sport Psychology, says athletes spend a great amount of time honing this ability to thrive under pressure–almost as much as they spend perfecting their swing or building their endurance.

He offers up five lessons us office-dwelling mortals can learn from elite athletes about surviving under pressure:

“Dealing with pressure is similar to any physical or mental skill. It needs to be practiced,” says Turner. Instead of shying away from pressure-filled situations, elite athletes seek opportunities to face it. “The more they take them on, the more they get used to dealing with pressure,” says Turner.

Rather than turning down a project with a tight deadline because you think it will be too stressful or shying away from a public speaking opportunity because simply thinking about standing in front of a crowd makes your palms sweat, embrace these opportunities and practice performing while under the gun.

Turner says repeatedly putting yourself in a pressure-filled situation can help to build confidence and improve your performance the next time your feet are to the flame. “Getting through the situation once tells you that you can do it again,” he says.