What Happens To Your Brain When You’re Having A Brilliant Idea

French post-Impressionist artist Paul Gauguin famously once said , “I shut my eyes in order to see,” meaning he shut out the rest of the world to come up with great ideas.

More than a century later, scientists are able to prove Gauguin was onto something.

In the 1990s, cognitive scientists John Kounios and Mark Beeman started studying the insightful moment when you’re suddenly able to see things differently, also known as the “aha!” or eureka moment.

This moment occurs when you go from being stuck on a problem to having the ability to reinterpret a “stimulus, situation, or event to produce a nonobvious, nondominant interpretation.”

Through their extensive research, Kounios, a professor of psychology at Drexel University, and Beeman, of Northwestern, found that milliseconds before epiphanies, the activity in the brain’s visual area basically shuts down. That’s the moment right before the solution hits you. Kounios calls this moment a “brain blink,” which is when your brain turns inward just before the “aha!”

A simple example to illustrate this, Kounios tells Fast Company, is when you ask someone a tough question and they look away or down so they can think of the solution. In that moment, their brain is momentarily reducing visual input.

In the lab, Kounios and Beeman, authors of the upcoming book The Eureka Factor, used puzzles and problems to study brain activity. They found that right before the problem is presented, activity in the visual part of an analytical person’s brain would amp up to take in as much information as possible. On the other hand, the visual cortex would shut down for those who don’t solve problems in a methodical way, which allows them to block out the environment, look inward, and “find and retrieve subconscious ideas,” says Kounios.