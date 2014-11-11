Spotify’s CEO Said Taylor Swift Would Have Made $6 Million Had She Not Pulled Her Music

Like a mama grizzly circling her cubs, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek fired back at Taylor Swift for her decision to yank her albums from the streaming-music service. The blog post is very defensive and sort of thinkpiece-y, but the crux of Ek’s argument is that Spotify isn’t the enemy—piracy is. Ek writes:

Our whole reason for existence is to help fans find music and help artists connect with fans through a platform that protects them from piracy and pays them for their amazing work. Quincy Jones posted on Facebook that “Spotify is not the enemy; piracy is the enemy”. You know why? Two numbers: Zero and Two Billion. Piracy doesn’t pay artists a penny—nothing, zilch, zero. Spotify has paid more than two billion dollars to labels, publishers and collecting societies for distribution to songwriters and recording artists.

Which, okay. Fine. Two billion dollars is not an insignificant amount of money! Then, dripping with pathos, Ek goes on to say that when he hears stories about artists and songwriters who are frustrated that they haven’t made any money from streaming, he gets “really frustrated too.”

It gets a bit confusing when he goes on to note that the free, ad-laced version of Spotify drives paid memberships, of which there are 12.5 million. “Here’s the key fact,” he continues:

more than 80% of our subscribers started as free users. If you take away only one thing, it should be this: No free, no paid, no two billion dollars.

All told, he says Swift was on track to make $6 million a year before she pulled her albums, and “that’s only growing.” That figure was expected to double next year.

Spotify is right to be defensive. Swift is one of the biggest draws on the planet, and while that sets a scary precedent for the streaming service should other big pop acts decide to follow her lead (if Spotify is missing a handful of the biggest musical acts on the planet, who would pay for it?) it also makes her something of an outlier.

So let’s look at another example. Last December, Spotify made its revenue model public in a bid for transparency with a microsite called Spotify for Artists. At somewhere between $0.006 and $0.0084 per play, the company estimates that with “net royalties,” an artists in the “Spotify Top 10” albums—not necessarily a super-consistent megastar like Swift, but maybe an Imagine Dragons or something—could earn $145,000 a year.