Pinterest Says Number Of Male Users Has Doubled In Past Year

If you’ve recently noticed more pins of rich mahogany furniture and plaid tapestries, there’s a reason: Pinterest’s head of engineering, Michael Lopp, revealed that the number of male users on the notoriously female-centric social networking site has doubled in the past year .

Women make up 80% of Pinterest users, according to an RJ Metrics study back in May, but when Lopp spoke to journalists at Pinterest’s San Francisco headquarters before an engineering community event on Monday evening, he said that the male-to-female ratio is shifting. According to Marketing Land, a rep for the network confirmed that men make up one-third of all new Pinterest sign-ups, and the growth rate for male users is higher than for women.

Even more startling is that, according to Pinterest, more men in the U.S. use Pinterest than read Sports Illustrated and GQ combined. And in emerging markets like India, Korea, and Japan, the gender divide on the site is 50/50. While Pinterest does not release exact user numbers, a study in July found that approximately 22% of Americans are active on Pinterest.