Are You the Most Bored Person on the Planet? Play This Totally Boring Game By Delta and Find Out

To decide who deserves the coveted honor, Delta Studio (responsible for the company’s onboard entertainment) and agency Wieden+Kennedy have launched an online game called CloudGazer. Playing is as dull as the name suggests. As clouds float by, you click on them. The longer you’re able to engage in this mindless activity, the more boredom points you collect. The person who plays the longest between now and November 21, wins. But don’t get cocky about your ability to stay bored. If you’re roused from your cloud-clicking stupor by actual work (and fail to click for 30 seconds), your game ends.





The game is meant to promote Delta’s diversity of onboard entertainment. With so many free new release movies, live satellite TV, premium stations, games, and songs available for international, First Class and Economy Comfort passengers, you should never have to feel bored in-flight. Though depending on your destination, that may be some wishful thinking. No matter how many movies you’ve got access to, a 22-hour flight from the U.S. to Australia is enough to challenge the boredom threshold of even the most seasoned drone.