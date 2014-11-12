Seeking The Secrets Of A Super-Long Life, Scientists Sequence The Genes Of The Oldest Americans

That’s the main finding of a major multi-year effort, led at Stanford University, to sequence the full genomes of 17 of the 22 oldest people in the United States, all “supercentenarians” over the age of 110. While it’s still exciting to live past 100, it is incredibly rare to live past 110. There are only a few dozen people in the world alive at any time who are verified to reach this age. You often read about their birthdays in news reports; usually these people are remarkably free of the age-related diseases that plague most elderly.

At the beginning, we were really hopeful it would be simple.

The goal of the research, which was published today in the journal PLoS One, was to try and pinpoint a single rare gene that the supercentenarians had in common.

“At the beginning, we were really hopeful it would be simple,” says Stanford aging researcher Stuart Kim. “It would be like cystic fibrosis, but for longevity–where there is a single gene responsible.”

Kim and his research team knew finding an obvious genetic key to extreme longevity was actually a long shot. Still, they had a number of false hopes as they sifted through mountains of DNA over several years. These leads, however, usually only lasted a couple of sleepless weeks. When comparing the supercentenarians’ genes with those of a less long-lived control group, the scientists couldn’t prove that the most promising gene variant, called TSHZ3, actually did appear more often in those living past 110.

While in the end, the authors, from Stanford, the Institute for Systems Biology, UCLA, and the Gerontology Research Group, concluded that “it is extremely unlikely” that there is a single rare gene shared uniquely by the world’s oldest people, that doesn’t mean they are near giving up their search.

Extreme longevity has throughout history been the subject of endless fascination from scientists, scammers, news reporters, and the public alike; it was always unlikely the fountain of youth would be obvious, even as new genetic sequencing technologies now making more investigations possible.