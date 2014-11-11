Ingenious Giftwrap Transforms Into A Tote Bag

During the holiday season, between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, people in the United States generate about 25% more waste than usual –about 1 million extra tons. And part of that waste is made up of mountains of wadded-up wrapping paper that get tossed out after gift-giving fests.

It’s the gift wrap that keeps on giving.

For a more sustainable approach, Japanese design studio Nendo has invented the gift wrap that keeps on giving. Called gifttote, it’s a swath of fabric, available in three different sizes, which can wrap gifts and which can be tied up with a nice thick ribbon that comes in several bright colors. Once the gift is unwrapped, the ribbon is passed through four grommets in the fabric, and voila, it becomes a tote bag. There’s no tape, scissors, or folding skills necessary for gift-givers, it won’t clog landfills, and the giftwrap doubles as a present in itself.

[h/t Inhabitat]