A Soccer Ball That Can Provide Power To Underdeveloped Villages

Soccer may be the world’s most popular sport, and even in America, where other sports have dominated, we’re seeing an increase in fans, players, and sponsor interest. Uncharted Play, a tech startup dedicated to creating products that create renewable energy, wants to harness that kinetic energy to create off-grid power, literally. Their first product, Soccket, is a soccer ball that when kicked around stores energy that can power small appliances.
Watch the video above where Uncharted Play CEO & Founder, Jessica O. Matthews demonstrates how it works, and discusses the challenges of making Soccket not only a powerful tool, but also a great soccer ball.