Instagram Update Will Let You Edit Those Embarrassing Typos

So you found the perfect filter for that perfect sunset image, but as soon as you hit publish you notice that not-so-perfect typo. Do you delete and repost the photo despite the growing number of likes it’s already amassed?

To address this common pain point, Instagram rolled out an update Monday for iOS and Android devices that will let users edit captions after photos are posted to the app. Users can find the button to edit posts in the menu underneath the posted image. The Facebook-owned subsidiary also debuted a new discovery feature recommending accounts for users to follow under the Explore tab.





“When you share a moment to Instagram, a typo shouldn’t get in the way,” the photo-sharing app said in a blog post. “This has been one of the top requests that we’ve heard from the community, and we’re excited to finally bring it to you today.”