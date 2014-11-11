“Bitcoin Billionaire” Reveals How Addictive A Single Click Can Be

When you begin Bitcoin Billionare , you’re a nerdy bitcoin miner languishing in a musty office. But if you play the iPhone long enough, and you’ll transform from a “geeky bitcoin miner to geeky bitcoin miner who owns a private island.” How does one achieve this aspirational lifestyle? Just click. (And keep clicking.)

The brilliance of Bitcoin Billionaire, from Noodlecake Studios (the creators of Super Stickman Golf) and FizzPow Games, is in how it maximizes the already addictive nature of click games. “Underneath the cute retro 8-bit graphics and cheery chiptunes, the game revels in the fact that it’s just an idle clicker,” writes Animal. The more clicks, the better. Players can click with as many fingers as the screen allows. The more you click, the more valuable your clicks become, generating more bitcoins per click. Once your mining gets rolling, your geek’s surroundings quickly begin improving, with new furniture, nicer offices, and fancy tech toys.





Another way this clicker ensures your return is by allowing players to “invest” in objects like robot butlers and hover boards, which accrue value while you’re away from the game. Watching ads in the game is optional, but choosing to watch them can exponentially increase the value of your clicks. If you want, you can even exchange real money for virtual “hyperbits,” allowing you to shift the proceedings further in your favor. In a move of deceptive genius, the game will gift you these hyperbits in exchange for promoting it on Facebook or allowing it to send you push notifications.

By incentivizing all interaction, Bitcoin Billionaire becomes impossible to resist–after all, what’s a harmless a push notification if it’s worth few more sweet, sweet coins? Watch out Android users, this time sucker is coming for you next.

[h/t Animal]