How To Make Different Kinds Of Creativity Work For You

On my way to work each morning, I ride my bike from Brooklyn to Manhattan on the Manhattan Bridge, which has a walkway for pedestrians on its south side and one for cyclists on the north. This bridge is all business, a means to an end, a solution to the problem of water not easily crossed.

Sometimes, if I find myself downtown after work, I’ll take the Brooklyn Bridge to get home, and that experience is altogether different.

On the Brooklyn Bridge walkway, between the famous suspension cables and the great stone towers, pedestrians and cyclists mix and clot. This boardwalk’s governing principle is to meander and take in the views, to read the bronze plaques, to be part of a New York throng with cameras ready to capture the moment. The point of walking the Brooklyn Bridge, in other words, is not to cross but simply to be there.

The two bridges parallel the nature of creativity. As Joshua Rothman recently pointed out in the New Yorker, there are (at least) two kinds of creativity: a workaday imagination and a more transformative one, à la the Romantic poets. The first can help us solve problems on a daily basis, and the second can change how we perceive the world around us.

But in both cases, creativity favors an oblique approach. Like Perseus, who you’ll remember was able to slay Medusa only by looking at her indirectly through his shield, your creativity doesn’t like to be looked at directly; it can turn you to stone if you try. So how can you think and act rationally about creativity when it appears to function in an irrational way?

Let’s start with the workaday type of creativity, the one likely to enliven your commute, give you insight into thorny interpersonal relationships, and help you excel at your job. I have two suggestions on how to put indirectness into practice:

As an editor, I strive never to make changes to copy I’ve only just read. I build extra time into my writers’ deadlines specifically so that I can sleep on pieces before I edit them. Some problems simply can’t be solved at first glance; you have to trust the mysterious process that occurs when you have dreamed about them for at least one night.