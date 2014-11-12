5 Tips To Charm Your Way To The Top

Charm gets you places. It is a magical quality that makes people like you. When you have charm, you can basically get what you want. It will open doors for you and bring promotions to you. It will even get you that big project you would love to manage.

What is charm, and how do you get it? Is it about being good-looking and having an extraordinary personality or your uncle’s infectious laugh?

Charming people are able to attract and engage people. They are often invited into the inner circles, and they present themselves well, speak well, and act debonairly.

Here are five tips that will help you charm your coworkers, manager, or that client that you have been trying to win over for years.

Search through LinkedIn, Google, and Facebook and find out all you can about them, especially something you have in common with them that could be a conversation starter. Where have they lived? What companies have they worked for? What have they achieved? Who do you know in common? What achievements have they attained? What are their passions?

Charming people know that there is nothing more complimentary than when someone has taken the time to get to know you. They are quick to find something in common with you. They remain totally attentive to you.

Before you meet someone you want to charm, gain some insight into their personality. You can do this by talking with someone who knows him or her or by reading their LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter profiles.