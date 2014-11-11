5 Ways The Amazon Echo Could Become An Essential Part Of Your Life

Last week, Amazon unveiled the Echo, a strange robot speaker that works something like Siri in a can. You can tell it to play music, set alarms, look up answers to questions, and add things to your shopping list just by talking.

You might be tempted to dismiss the Echo as just another half-baked Amazon product, and it may very well be. But make no mistake: what the Amazon Echo represents is the first step towards a type of computer that one day will be every bit as common in people’s homes as toasters: the ambient computer, a bit of Star Trek technology that is much more practical, realistic, and closer to becoming a reality than the much vaunted universal communicator.

To help you understand the power of ambient computing, here are some things you should be able to do with the Amazon Echo—or an ambient computer like it—in even a couple of years’ time. The Echo might not be the first ambient computer to do all of these things, and all of these use cases have privacy and security connotations that would need to be worked out. But the tech to do all of this stuff is present in the Echo as it stands right now: all it needs is the software to back it up.





Nothing is going right. You overslept. You’re rushing through the house, looking for your shoes and your keys. You’re sure you’re going to be late. As you cram your shoe onto your foot while simultaneously scrounging under the sofa for your keys, you call out: “Alexa, what’s the best way for me to get to work on time?” A second later, Alexa calmly responds: “There’s a bus in five minutes that you can catch if you rush, or I can call you an Uber that will get you to work five minutes early for roughly $18.” Finding a $20 inexplicably deposited in your insole, you decided to save yourself some stress. “Alexa, order me an Uber,” you say.

Right now, digital assistants like Siri, Cortana, and Amazon’s Echo are closed ecosystems, integrated with only a few select services, which limits what you can do with them. By opening up the API so that other services can easily plug into voice assistants, an ambient computer could compare the options provided by multiple services (Uber, biking, public transportation) and contextually present the best options to you, using what it knows about you already (your home address, and your work address) as data points.





“Alexa, where’s my wife?” you call out as you enter your house one evening. “She’s in the bedroom, napping,” Echo tells you, so you decide to go into your office and get some work done. “Alexa, can you tell her where I am when she wakes up?” An hour later, your yawning wife intercoms you in your office: “Hi, baby, good day? How do you feel about joining me in here for about 10 minutes?” The day’s certainly starting to shape up.

Amazon Echo constantly listens in the background for you to say a code word, “Alexa.” Saying that code word tells your Echo that you’re about to give it a command, and to send whatever follows to Amazon’s servers. But it’s always listening, and that always-on electronic ear could be used to detect so much more than just a code word, such as algorithms that detect a user’s footfall patterns and identify where they are in the house, or even listen to someone’s breathing patterns to track their sleep cycles. Once your house always knows where you are and what you’re doing, the possibilities—like effortless room-to-room intercomming—are potentially endless.