500 Million People Now Use Facebook’s Messenger App Each Month

Facebook users are sheep–or at least a third of them are.

The social network announced Monday that it now has more than 500 million people using Messenger each month, despite the backlash against the standalone messaging app. “This is an exciting milestone but with a half billion people relying on Messenger to communicate and connect, it is also a reminder that there is so much left for us to do,” the company said in a blog post.

Over the summer, Facebook, which now counts 1.35 billion users, killed its in-app messaging feature and strong-armed users to download Messenger.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg justified the move in Facebook’s earnings call in October and in a Q&A he did with users last week, saying the standalone app results in 20% faster response times. However, recently leaked screenshots suggest the decision could have been motivated by user-to-user mobile payments sent over Messenger, news of which Facebook declined to comment on publicly.