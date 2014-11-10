Chinese Hackers Reportedly Compromised Up To 800,000 USPS Workers’ Data

Last month, the FBI said China has hacked into every major business in the United States. As of Monday, you may be able to add the U.S. Postal Service to that list.

The hack was detected in mid-September, The Washington Post reports, and USPS immediately informed the FBI and began an investigation. Analysts told the Post that the Chinese government could want the information for a number of reasons, including counterintelligence, recruitment, and mass data analysis.

The breached information includes as many as 800,000 employee records with private, identifying information such as their full name, Social Security number, date of birth, address, dates of employment, and emergency contact information. The names, addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses of customers who called or emailed the Customer Care Center between January 1 and August 16, 2014, may also be compromised. However, the USPS reassured customers that no credit card information was stolen, and officials did not advise that they take any action.

“The intrusion is limited in scope and all operations of the Postal Service are functioning normally,” said USPS media relations manager David Partenheimer in a statement, adding, “We have recently implemented additional security measures designed to improve the security of our information systems.”

USPS employees were informed of the breach on Monday morning and will receive a year of free credit monitoring.