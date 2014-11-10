Mulberry Turns Christmas Morning Into A Cutthroat Competition

The Christmas season is about giving. It’s about making those around you smile, reminding people just what they mean to you and stocking up on a year’s worth of good vibes and sweet emotions. That, or proving our own self-worth by seeing who can collect the biggest pile of expensive gifts.





Luxury brand Mulberry gives us a look at one posh family’s yuletide tradition of cutt-throat Christmas morning gift competition for the affection of one woman. In the ad, by agency adam&eveDDB–the same folks behind John Lewis’ Christmas feelings-maker–we watch as sister, mom, boyfriend and, finally, grandma are all locked in a competition so high stakes that it actually crosses, ever so briefly, into the supernatural.





It’s enough to both bemoan the holiday’s swan dive into crass commercialism and wish you had a thoughtful family just like this one.