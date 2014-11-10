Today in Tabs: Too Many Tabs

“He got 99 iPhones but gettin’ hitched ain’t done,” writes Daniel Bean over at Yahoo Tech, in a story that’s as funny as it is tragic. (Incidentally, that sentence is a strong contender for Lede Of The Week. Big shout!)

Anyway, here’s the short version: In anticipation of Singles’ Day—which somehow manages to be much happier than Singles Awareness Day, February 14th—a Chinese man bought 99 iPhones (worth a cool $82,000!), arranged them in a heart shape, and proposed to his girlfriend in front of a crowd. She said no. There are pictures.

The thirst cut is the deepest, I guess?