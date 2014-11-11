5 Hack-Spawned Products–And New Research–Show What Millennials Want From Banking

Reinventing money was the modest goal independent creative agency Rufus Leonard set itself for a recent five-day hack staged in London to unearth innovative ideas capable of disrupting banking and finance.

A smart device that tracks your spending and makes purchasing recommendations according to your financial means, a silent savings platform that automatically takes a percentage of your monthly income to save for the future before you can spend it, and a new credit rating system which uses a wider frame of reference–eBay ratings, for example–are among the ideas to emerge as a result.





The agency has worked with a number of high profile financial services clients including, currently, Lloyds Bank, but with most of the companies it now serves concerned with how best to reach consumers born post-1981–those with new habits in communication, media and digital technologies–it was keen to find a fresh way to re-invigorate its creative thinking.

“We were intrigued by the recent Millennial Disruption Index identifying which industries in the U.S. are most likely to be transformed by millennials, the largest generation in American history, which put banking at the highest risk of disruption,” Rufus Leonard Creative Director Louise Jorden explains.

So the agency assembled teams of millennials from a number of different countries to brainstorm during a week of activities and inspiration in London, then pitch their ideas against each other before a panel of industry experts.

Five teams of five people were recruited, each comprising two external millennial entrepreneurs invited to participate for their range expertise and to complement the other three team members who were a diverse cross-section of Rufus Leonard staff (not just creative and technologists).

External talent agreeing to take part came from a number of different countries and organizations, including digital school Hyper Island and Harvard. A number of high profile speakers also participated during the week with presentations in between project development time focusing on different aspects of technology disruption and innovation.